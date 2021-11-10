AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to visit Delhi

The President organises the Governors’ conference every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and take ups various issues concerned the states. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the Governors’ conference which is being presided over President Ramnath Kovind, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. The conference is being held on Thursday.

The President organises the Governors’ conference every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and take ups various issues concerned the states. The Governors, too, will submit a report to the President.

The Governor will later make a courtesy call on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday evening.

He will return to Raj Bhavan on Friday evening from New Delhi. During his visit to New Delhi, the Governor will stay in the AP Bhavan for three days.

Governor’s special chief secretary R.P. Sisodia and other officials will accompany the Governor during his visit to Delhi.