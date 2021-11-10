Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 AP Governor Biswabhu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to visit Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 10, 2021, 3:55 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 7:12 am IST
The Governor will later make a courtesy call on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday evening
The President organises the Governors’ conference every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and take ups various issues concerned the states. (PTI)
 The President organises the Governors’ conference every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and take ups various issues concerned the states. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the Governors’ conference which is being presided over President Ramnath Kovind, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. The conference is being held on Thursday.

The President organises the Governors’ conference every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and take ups various issues concerned the states. The Governors, too, will submit a report to the President.

 

The Governor will later make a courtesy call on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday evening.

He will return to Raj Bhavan on Friday evening from New Delhi. During his visit to New Delhi, the Governor will stay in the AP Bhavan for three days.

Governor’s special chief secretary R.P. Sisodia and other officials will accompany the Governor during his visit to Delhi.

...
Tags: ap governor biswabhusan harichandan, president of ram nath kovind
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 10 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The decision on the tractor march was taken on Tuesday by the nine-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions. (PTI file photo)

Farmers plan tractor rally to Parliament on November 29 as session begins

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

The BJP spokesperson said the alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta was also accused of pocketing commission in the purchase of VVIP choppers. (PTI)

BJP, Congress trade barbs on Rafale graft claims

Speaking to reporters at New Delhi on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said the Telangana Chief Minister dishonoured the sacrifices of Army jawans with his remarks. (DC image)

Don't degrade chief minister's post: Kishan to KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy

Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. (PIB Image)

96 countries mutually agree to recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. (AFP Photo)

BJP, Congress trade barbs on Rafale graft claims

The BJP spokesperson said the alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta was also accused of pocketing commission in the purchase of VVIP choppers. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Nov 10-11: IMD

Rescue teams at work during heavy rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders hold protest, demand VAT be reduced on petrol, diesel in Delhi

The Central government on November 3 announced slashing excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->