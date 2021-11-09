Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Fourth Scorpene subm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 8:16 pm IST
The submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials
Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. (PIB Image)
 Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. (PIB Image)

New Delhi: The fourth Scorpene submarine of Project - 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

The Project - 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France.

 

Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions.

Three of these submarines have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy.

...
Tags: scorpene submarine, indian navy
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

People should not neglect to take a second dose within the prescribed time as both the doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated, the minister said. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka has achieved 89% coverage in first dose & 48% in second: Health Minister

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. (AFP Photo)

96 countries mutually agree to recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India

Mullaperiyar dam (Photo: Facebook/File)

Kerala wants new dam at Mullaperiyar; discussion with Tamil Nadu next month

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributing food to rain-affected people. (Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas in Chennai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

96 countries mutually agree to recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. (AFP Photo)

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Nov 10-11: IMD

Rescue teams at work during heavy rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders hold protest, demand VAT be reduced on petrol, diesel in Delhi

The Central government on November 3 announced slashing excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (PTI Photo)

Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Maha minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources

COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->