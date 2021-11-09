Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Delhi gears up for A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Sources said India had never considered inviting a delegation from Taliban as it does not officially recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul
Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)
 Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)

New Delhi: After Pakistan last week announced a boycott of India’s NSA-level conference on the “layered, nuanced and complicated” security situation in Afghanistan to be held this Wednesday, it was confirmed on Monday that Islamabad’s all-weather friend/benefactor China too has decided not to attend the “Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan”, citing “scheduling difficulties”. However, Beijing has apparently sent a conciliatory note mentioning that it is open to maintaining contact with India on the situation in Afghanistan in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

While New Delhi is disappointed with Beijing’s absence, it nevertheless is happy and encouraged by the participation of Russia, Iran and five Central Asian nations -- Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan -- who will all be represented by their respective national security advisers or security council secretaries. Sources said India had never considered inviting a delegation from the Taliban as it does not officially recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul. Sources also hinted that in future editions of the conference, the door could be “open” for other invitees to attend, including the United States.

 

Sources said the conference, to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval, will be a “serious meeting of the security czars” of the participating nations and would hold deliberations on security threats arising from the current situation in Afghanistan such as “terrorism, radicalism and extremism, cross-border movements, drug trafficking, the vast arsenal of weapons left behind in Afghanistan” during the American military withdrawal, information and intelligence-sharing and also the issue of humanitarian assistance to the people of the strife-torn nation. Sources made it clear that going by India’s assessment, all the countries attending the conference on Wednesday feel Pakistan is the source of the problem in Afghanistan, although only some countries may be able to say this openly. They said Pakistan has provided resources and facilitation for the Haqqani Group and other terror outfits in Afghanistan and that India had invited Pakistan for the conference “only because this was the format” of the conference.

 

According to the sources, the endeavour at the conference would be to agree on the challenges facing the region and to find common ground and agree through consensus on what should be done. The sources said although the meeting “would not lead to a formal security architecture” for the region, it could well pave the way for the “gradual evolution” of such an architecture.

Meanwhile, in a formal statement issued in the evening, New Delhi said: “The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability. India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction.”

 

The sources said the Central Asian nations that are “moderate” societies are worried about export of extremist ideology into their countries from Afghanistan. “None of these (participating) countries have legitimised the Taliban,” the sources said, adding it is not even on their agenda. The sources added that none of the countries invited had put a precondition on an invitation to the Taliban, thus indicating clearly that it was a non-issue. Asked about Beijing not attending due to “scheduling difficulties”, the sources said India didn’t want to speculate on the reasons but hinted it could be because of the sixth plenary of the Communist Party of China that has begun there on Monday.

 

According to the sources, the conclusions of the conference are bound to send a strong message to the Taliban regime in Kabul (that is backed by Islamabad). “Kabul will see. Kabul will hear,” the sources said, but also indicated that as per India’s assessment even the ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province) in Afghanistan has links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency, despite reports of rivalry and conflict between the Taliban and the ISKP.

It is understood that at the conference, Iran will be represented by Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Kazakhstan by Karim Massimov, chairman of the National Security Committee, the Kyrgyz Republic by Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, secretary of Security Council, Russia by Nikolai P. Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Tajikistan by Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan by Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov, deputy chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security and secretary, State Security Council, and Uzbekistan by Victor Makhmudov, secretary of the Security Council.

 

...
Tags: national security agency (nsa), india international relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 09 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The guidelines are for short term travellers - 2 days or less - from Maharashtra by any mode of transport.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Karnataka govt issues Covid guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on November 8, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

More rains predicted for flooded Chennai

Mr Nitish Kumar said the prohibition law was implemented in Bihar on the demand of women. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar to hold meeting on November 16 to review liquor ban



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead

Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured after firing by a jawan

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Intense rains in Chennai after years, PM Modi assures CM of Centre's support

Firefighters rescue people on a boat from a flooded residential area after heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 7, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->