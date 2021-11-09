Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Dakshina Kannada: 3, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dakshina Kannada: 3,000 NSS volunteers deployed to motivate people to get vaccinated

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 9, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
Officials along with the NSS students will approach the individuals and motivate them to get vaccinated
A medic prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin, at a private hospital, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district administration will depute about 3,000 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers as ‘Lasika Mitra,’ to motivate the people to take Covid -19 vaccination.

‘Mane Manege Lasika Mitra,’ campaign in line with Har Ghar Dastak, will start in Dakshina Kannada district from November 10. Under this campaign, the district administration will identify those who are yet to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and those who are due for the second dose. Officials along with the NSS students will approach the individuals based on this data and motivate them to get vaccinated.

 

“Most of them have already got vaccinated in the district. But many have not taken the vaccination yet due to various reasons. The district administration has the list of the people whose second dose is due. The information about those who have not taken the first dose too is collected,” Dakshina Kannada DHO Dr Kishore Kumar told Deccan Chronicle.

“To reach more people we have taken the service of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. We have held discussions with the NSS officials of various colleges. The students of these colleges will visit the houses and create awareness about vaccination and motivate them to go to the nearby vaccination centers,” he said.

 

The NSS students will also identify those who can't go to the vaccination centers. Steps will be taken to provide vaccination at their house.

The district administration will designate these NSS students as ‘Lasika Mitra,’ and provide them a badge. This will provide an official identity to the NSS volunteers. The district administration also plans to recognize those students and colleges which motivates the maximum number of people for vaccination.

“The NSS students will visit houses to collect details and motivate people. We request the people to cooperate by providing the necessary information related to vaccination,” the DHO added.

 

...
Tags: dakshina kannada district, covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


