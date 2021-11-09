Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Congress leaders hol ...
Congress leaders hold protest, demand VAT be reduced on petrol, diesel in Delhi

BJP-ruled states have cut their VAT on petrol and diesel following the Centre's announcement to cut excise duty
The Central government on November 3 announced slashing excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: City Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near the Delhi Secretariat at ITO on Tuesday demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said Kejriwal should learn from Punjab and bring down VAT on fuel.

 

"People are deeply troubled due to price rise. The Kejriwal government should reduce at least Rs 10 and Rs 5 on petrol and diesel as has been done in Punjab to provide relief to Delhiites," Kumar demanded.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the AAP government is looking into steps it can take to provide more relief to the people from the high prices of petrol and diesel.

 

Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the Centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

BJP-ruled states have cut their VAT on petrol and diesel following the Centre's announcement to cut excise duty. The Congress-led Punjab government on Sunday announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively in the state.

