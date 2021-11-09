Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Andhra Pradesh, Tami ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Nov 10-11: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC WEB DESK
Published Nov 9, 2021, 10:56 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 10:59 am IST
NDRF has deployed more than 20 teams in both the states, with maximum teams in Tamil Nadu
Rescue teams at work during heavy rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Rescue teams at work during heavy rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 10 and 11, issuing an alert for both the states.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas," the IMD bulletin said.

 

As per the IMD alert, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. "Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours," the bulletin read.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed more than 20 teams in both the states, with maximum numbers of teams deployed in Tamil Nadu.

 

NDRF Director General S.N. Pradhan said that his force's focus was to avoid situations similar to the "urban flooding that took place in 2015-2016 (in Chennai)". "The rainfall will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Pradesh. It is not expected to affect Kerala. As per the prediction, we have deployed NDRF teams," the NDRF DG told news agency ANI.

"By Tuesday, more than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Maximum teams (around 10-15) will be deployed in Tamil Nadu. A few teams will be kept in reserve position for additional support," he added.

 

"We are in the preparation to deal with the situation in close coordination with state governments. We are deciding which place we need to deploy the exact number of teams. But our focus will be on Chennai city," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that that 100 NDRF teams have been put on stand by across the country, adding that in case of any need, airlifting process will be adopted.

"Three battalions in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu and Odisha have been asked to conduct the coordinated operation. Several teams are being pressed from Vijaywada and Arakkonam and if we need more support, some reserve teams from Pune Battalion will be pressed. I am hopeful that such a condition will not happen but we are ready to send teams from across the country," he added.

 

Heavy rains have been battering Tamil Nadu since Sunday, with authorities sounding a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

Four people have so far been killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

In Chennai, most roads and bylanes and a section of subways remained waterlogged and continued to be closed. Traffic diversion too continued and road-users had a tough time. A flooded city police station (Adambakkam) had to be shifted to another temporary premise.

 

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that out of about 44,50,000 power connections in the Chennai distribution circle, only 12,297 connections were disconnected, considering safety. "Power supply will be restored expeditiously with receding of flood waters and rains," the Minister tweeted.

...
Tags: chennai rains, tamil nadu rains, andhra pradesh rains, ndrf
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

More rains predicted for flooded Chennai

Latest From Nation

Second year degree student Anshad of Naher Arts and Science College in Kanhirode near here was allegedly ragged by his senior students. (Representational image)

Six students held for ragging in Kerala

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. (ANI Photo)

Chhath puja: Devotees raise concerns over toxic foam floating in Yamuna river

The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. (Photo: PTI/File)

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 10,126 new Covid cases, daily rise lowest in 266 days

Swaminarayan saints give final touches to a 'rangoli' to mark India's 1 billion vaccine dose milestone, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. (Photo: PTI)

Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead

Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->