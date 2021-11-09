Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Nov 10-11: IMD

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 10 and 11, issuing an alert for both the states.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas," the IMD bulletin said.

As per the IMD alert, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. "Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours," the bulletin read.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed more than 20 teams in both the states, with maximum numbers of teams deployed in Tamil Nadu.

NDRF Director General S.N. Pradhan said that his force's focus was to avoid situations similar to the "urban flooding that took place in 2015-2016 (in Chennai)". "The rainfall will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Pradesh. It is not expected to affect Kerala. As per the prediction, we have deployed NDRF teams," the NDRF DG told news agency ANI.

"By Tuesday, more than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Maximum teams (around 10-15) will be deployed in Tamil Nadu. A few teams will be kept in reserve position for additional support," he added.

"We are in the preparation to deal with the situation in close coordination with state governments. We are deciding which place we need to deploy the exact number of teams. But our focus will be on Chennai city," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that that 100 NDRF teams have been put on stand by across the country, adding that in case of any need, airlifting process will be adopted.

"Three battalions in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu and Odisha have been asked to conduct the coordinated operation. Several teams are being pressed from Vijaywada and Arakkonam and if we need more support, some reserve teams from Pune Battalion will be pressed. I am hopeful that such a condition will not happen but we are ready to send teams from across the country," he added.

Heavy rains have been battering Tamil Nadu since Sunday, with authorities sounding a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

Four people have so far been killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

In Chennai, most roads and bylanes and a section of subways remained waterlogged and continued to be closed. Traffic diversion too continued and road-users had a tough time. A flooded city police station (Adambakkam) had to be shifted to another temporary premise.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that out of about 44,50,000 power connections in the Chennai distribution circle, only 12,297 connections were disconnected, considering safety. "Power supply will be restored expeditiously with receding of flood waters and rains," the Minister tweeted.