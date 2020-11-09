The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2020 Telangana student di ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana student dies by suicide over financial burden of education

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2020, 5:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the teenager said she did not want to burden her parents with her educational expenses
Aishwarya, who was awarded INSPIRE merit scholarship by the Department of Science & Technology, also mentioned that it needed "to be released for at least one year". (Representational Image:AFP)
 Aishwarya, who was awarded INSPIRE merit scholarship by the Department of Science & Technology, also mentioned that it needed "to be released for at least one year". (Representational Image:AFP)

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women in Delhi from Telangana has allegedly died by suicide worried about pursuing education in view of the poor financial condition of her family, police and parents said on Monday.

Aishwarya, an IAS aspirant, was found hanging at her house in Shadnagar in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district on November 2. She was rushed to a hospital by her parents but declared brought dead, police said,quoting a complaint filed by her father, a vehicle mechanic.

 

A second-year BSc (Honours) in Mathematics student, she had returned from Delhi in March this year after those staying in hostel were asked to go home by the college authorities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the teenager said she did not want to burden her parents with her educational expenses, police said.

According to her father G Srinivas Reddy, his daughter was worried over continuing her education due to financial problems and was thinking over it for the past several days.

She had secured a good rank in intermediate second year and got a seat in the LSR. He took loan and admitted her in the college, Reddy said.

 

To support Aishwarya's ambitions, he had discontinued his younger daughters education, he said.

"I am a mechanic, but my work is also not doing well. She was worried about next years college fee," he told media persons here on Monday.

Reddy said since she required a laptop or phone for attending online studies, they had sent a message to actor Sonu Sood, who had helped several needy people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"But there was no reply from him... The college administration also said hostel facility will be given only for one year," he said.

 

Police said that Reddy in his complaint had stated his daughter had recently asked him for some money for her studies and he had told her it was not immediately possible and he would take a loan and give.

In the suicide note, the student said no one was responsible for her death and due to financial problems she was ending her life.

She sought forgiveness adding that she was not a "good daughter".

"Nobody is responsible for my death. My family is incurring a lot of expenses. I am a burden... My education is a burden... I cannot live without education," she purportedly wrote in the note.

 

Aishwarya, who was awarded INSPIRE merit scholarship by the Department of Science & Technology, also mentioned that it needed "to be released for at least one year".

A case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) has been registered, police added.

...
Tags: ias aspirant suicicde, telangana student suicide, lady shri ram, aishwarya
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

MP bypolls vote count on Tuesday; Scindia, Nath prestige at stake

Floods in Hyderabad cause hardship to people in hundreds of colonies.

KTR rubbishes BJP, Congress claims on flood relief

Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami denied bail once again

Osmansagar lake

Osmansagar lake to celebrate its centenary this year



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not just Delhi-NCR: NGT bans crackers in cities with 'poor' or 'worse' air quality

Representational image

COVID-19: Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new cases

A man wearing mask walks past a mural, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 8, 2020. (PTI)

Four years of Demonetisation: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes 'betrayal day'

People stood in queues like this during the demonetisation episode in 2016.

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail after he's found using mobile during custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibaug in Raigad district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham