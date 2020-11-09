The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2020 National Green Tribu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

National Green Tribunal issues total ban on firecrackers from midnight in Delhi

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
The direction will apply to all cities and towns where the average of ambient air quality during November fell under the 'poor' category
Police seize illegal fire-crackers from a shop in Gorakhpur, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI)
 Police seize illegal fire-crackers from a shop in Gorakhpur, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel clarified that the direction will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fell under the 'poor' and above categories.

 

"The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc., as may be specified by the state concerned.

"At other places, ban/restrictions are optional for the authorities but if there are more stringent measures under orders of the authorities, the same will prevail," the bench said.

The NGT also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

 

...
Tags: cracker ban delhi, national green tribunal, diwali crackers


Latest From Nation

A man wearing mask walks past a mural, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 8, 2020. (PTI)

COVID-19: Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new cases

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Sobha

DC Impact: KCR's wife comes to the rescue of bereaved Telangana worker's family

In Telangana state, this year so far, as many as 20 policemen were suspended for various reasons. (Representational Image:PTI)

Telangana police, state staff let off with lesser punishment even for grave offences

Villagers lay road under the NREGA scheme.

NREGA turns saviour for corona-hit workers in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi records biggest single-day jump of over 7,700 coronavirus cases

A man wearing mask walks past a mural, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 8, 2020. (PTI)

Four years of Demonetisation: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes 'betrayal day'

People stood in queues like this during the demonetisation episode in 2016.

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail after he's found using mobile during custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibaug in Raigad district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Three militants, four securitymen killed during failed infiltration bid along LoC

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham