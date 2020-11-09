The Indian Premier League 2020

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan hospitalised two days after testing COVID+

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
A medical bulletin from the hospital said he was admitted today for 'close monitoring'
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI)
 Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 7, was on Monday admitted to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Khan,68, was diagnosed with the infection on his return from New Delhi.

 

"The Governor has been admitted to hospital for close monitoring.He is clinically stable.

A Medical Board was formed to optimise Hon.Governor's clinical management, " a tweet from the Raj Bhavan stated.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said he was admitted today for 'close monitoring.'

...
Tags: kerala governor arif mohammed khan, covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


