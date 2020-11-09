The Indian Premier League 2020

Ahead of Diwali, PM Narendra Modi urges Indians to go 'vocal for local'

Published Nov 9, 2020, 10:40 pm IST
Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 614 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing, from New Delhi, Nov 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Extending festival greetings to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his “vocal for local” appeal while urging people to promote “local for Diwali” in a big way.

Modi, who inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 614 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, via video conferencing, asserted that buying local products will not only strengthen local manufacturing but will also brighten up Diwali of those who make these products and give a new boost to the economy.

 

Appreciating people of his parliamentary constituency for their “social unity” in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister also spoke about the agriculture reforms introduced by his government, insisting that these reforms will connect farmers directly to the market and “send middlemen out of the system.”

“You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere….Celebrating Diwali with local products will give a new boost to the economy. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen, promote 'local for Diwali' big time,” said the Prime Minister adding that when every person buys local products with pride, talks about them, they help in promoting it.

 

Highlighting various schemes launched by his government, Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help them get loans, but the “game of grabbing their properties will also end.”

Starting his address in Bhojpuri with the “Har Har Mahadev” salutation, Modi also credited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for various development projects in the state and said as the coronavirus situation improves, tourists will start coming and they will return with a “good image” of the city.

 

