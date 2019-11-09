YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets one-day exemption

Hyderabad: After the CBI special court at Hyderabad rejected the plea of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to exempt him from from personal appearance in a trial related to the disproportionate assets case, he has filed a plea under Section 317 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking exemption from personal appearance in the trial conducted by CBI court on Friday.

Filing the petition through his advocate, Mr Reddy stated that he is scheduled to meet a Union minister at Amaravati on Friday and would not be able to attend the trial and sought exemption. The court allowed the exemption but asked Mr Reddy to appear from the next trial day onwards.

Earlier, the High Court had permitted Jagan to file exemption pleas on a week-to-week basis.