Unhappy with SC verdict on Ayodhya, will seek review: Sunni Waqf Board

PTI/ANI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
The apex court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board.
'The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict,' the board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said.
 'The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict,' the board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Expressing its dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the Sunni Waqf Board said on Saturday that it will seek a review of the judgment.

The apex court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the parties in the decades-long contentious dispute, for building a mosque.

 

"The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict," the board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said.

Read: Ayodhya dispute, a timeline: Historical, political and socio-religious view

It will take whatever legal recourse is possible, he said. It is not just to give an inner courtyard to another party, he argued while appealing for peace and no protest.

Read: Ayodhya verdict: Disputed site for Ram temple, separate land for mosque

Jilani, however, added that certain aspects of the judgment can help improve the secular structure of the country.

Kamaal Faruqi of 'All India Muslim Personal Law Board' also expressed disappointment on the verdict he said: ''Even if you give us 100 acres of land it is of no use to us. You have already acquired 67 acres of our land... are you giving us this in charity? What kind of justice is this?''

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, zafaryab jilani, sunni wqf board
Location: India, Delhi


