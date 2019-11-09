Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Sikh pilgrims await ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sikh pilgrims await Kartarpur corridor’s opening

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Nov 9, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 1:35 am IST
PM to flag off first batch of pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
Devotees offers prayer at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Friday. (PTI)
 Devotees offers prayer at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Friday. (PTI)

Lahore: Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from India, Canada, United Kingdom and other parts of the world are gathering in Pakistan to visit sites related to Guru Nanak Devji.

Since the Kartarpur Corridor will be open to public only after November 9, Sikh pilgrims are travelling through the Attari-Wagah border to go to Nankana Saheb, Guru Nanak Devji’s birth place, and Kartarpur Sahib — his final resting place.

 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the inauguration function of the Karatarpur Corridor at around 12 pm on Saturday. He will receive the Indian jatha comprising former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, Union ministers, several MPs and MLAs.

As per schedule, the leader of Indian delegation Giani Harmeet Singh — jathhedar of Akal Takht Sahib — will give a statement followed by Khan’s speech. This will be followed by langar lunch at the gurdwara.

Narendra Modi will on Saturday flag off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Modi will inaugurate passenger terminal building, also known as integrated checkpost, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long corridor.

The Indian delegation after paying obeisance and the inauguration will return the same day.

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of $20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday.

“Abiding by the PM’s commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates... Unfortunately, the Indian side has declined these facilitative measures,” Faisal said.

Khan’a statement has invited severe criticism from Opposition parties in Pakistan that have been critical of him for spending too much money on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place for the opening ceremony.

Thousands of personnel have been deployed in Karatarpur out of which 600 are policemen, while the overall security will be overseen by the Pakistan Rangers and Pak Army.

Movement of pilgrims other than the Indian delegation has been stopped on November 9.

It is learnt that the gurdwara will be opened again for other pilgrims on November 10.

...
Tags: sikh pilgrims, kartarpur corridor
Location: India, Punjab, Lahore


Latest From Nation

Doctors protesting against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday before the strike was called off. (KPN)

Bengaluru: Doctors call off protest

The IMA scam committed by its founder-director Mohammad Mansoor Khan is estimated at `4,000 crore. Over 50,000 investors have been cheated by the company.

IMA scam: Officers Hemant Nimbalkar, Ajay Hilori raided

Dinesh Gundurao

Dinesh Gundurao slams BS Yediyurappafor giving funds to rebel MLAs’ constituencies

Ashwini Gowda and other members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike surrender at DCP office in Bengaluru on Friday. (KPN)

Docs assault: KRV activists surrender



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Girl feeds MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, video goes viral

The MLA was attending a function organised when the head master of Zilla Parishad High School in Chelpur area of Jangaon district retired on Friday.

Hyderabad: Climate change to hit north most

The minimum temperatures will rise more than maximum temperatures. Also, temperatures in the Rabi season (October to February) will rise more than in Kharif,” said Mr Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi: Cops alert to prevent violence

“Elaborate plans have been made to deal with any violence or contingency. Riot gear and other equipment required to maintain law and order are ready and the forces are fully prepared for any eventuality,” the commissioner said. (Image DC)

Hyderabad: Rainfed farms at climate risk

With a majority of Telangana’s farmlands being rain-fed (63 per cent), the state’s agriculture sector will be deeply affected if corrective measures are not taken.

Indian Army soldier killed in encounter in poonch

Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham