Seven teachers suspended of a govt school in Chhattisgarh for abuse

The shocking incident came to light at the meeting of teachers and parents in the government higher secondary school at Marda in the district on Thursday.

Bhopal: Seven teachers including principal of a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district were on Friday suspended in connection with sexual exploitation of girls.

“Parents of an alleged victim narrated ordeal of their daughter at the meeting. Later, parents of other girl students joined them in describing how their children too were subjected to sexual abuse by some teachers who sought sexual favours from the girls to pass them in the examinations,” investigating officer said.

According to the police, a group of teachers allegedly used to sexually exploit some girl students threatening them to fail in the examination if they did not heed to their demands. Teachers including the in-charge principal of the school were taken into custody for interrogation.