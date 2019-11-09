Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 SC supreme but not i ...
SC supreme but not infallible, don’t need 5-acre land as donation: Asaduddin Owaisi

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Owaisi said that he concurred with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) that they were not satisfied with the verdict.
Owaisi said: "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronise us." (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he was not satisfied with the apex court on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and said the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

Speaking to media persons here, Owaisi said: "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

 

Commenting on the Supreme Court's direction to allot five-acre land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, Owaisi said: "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronise us."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple at the site by forming a trust.

 

...
