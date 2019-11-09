Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Police detain leader ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police detain leaders to prevent Million March

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has refused permission for the protest and imposed prohibitory orders in the city.
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, additional commissioner Shikha Goel and senior police officials on Saturday inspect Tank Bund, venue of the RTC JAC’s Million March on Sunday, and surrounding areas. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, additional commissioner Shikha Goel and senior police officials on Saturday inspect Tank Bund, venue of the RTC JAC’s Million March on Sunday, and surrounding areas. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed across the state on Friday night as police arrested dozens of RTC union leaders and leaders of Opposition parties to prevent them from reaching Hyderabad for the Million March protest at Tank Bund on Saturday.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has refused permission for the protest and imposed prohibitory orders in the city. Some 380 leaders from political parties and RTC unions have been taken into preventive custody. That number could increase by early Saturday.

 

In just the city alone, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police took into custody 126 RTC union leaders belonging to 16 depots. Some Osmania University students were detained at night from the campus.

The police has set up check posts to prevent protesters from entering the city.

Police prevented RTC Joint Action Committee leaders E Ashwathama Reddy, Raji Reddy, Thomas Reddy and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, Telangana Jana Samiti president Prof M Kodandaram, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and others from moving out of their houses.

Among the Osmania University students detained are Dudapaka Naresh, R.N. Shankar, G. Shyam, Srihari and Ch. Dayakar.

Mr Venkat Reddy, Mr Hanumantha Rao and Prof. Kodandaram alle-ged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had organised the Million March during the Telangana statehood agitation was now suppressing the protest of the RTC unions which showed his “dual and fascist attitude.”

They alleged that the Chief Minister was in the habit of “using and throwing” people. He had used RTC workers for the statehood movement and was now throwing them out.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, million march
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in coastal districts of Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Puri.

Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ heads towards West Bengal

Chilkur Balaji temple priest C.S. Rangarajan

No Ayodhya effect here: Chilkur Balaji temple priest C.S. Rangarajan

Hemant Soren.

JMM to contest 43 seats, Congress 31 in Jharkhand

The collector directed the hospital authorities to provide better treatment to the accident victims and also ordered the officials to provide medical help to them even at private hospitals. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: 12 killed after truck rams into van, bike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First Ayodhya case was filed in 1950

The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.

Hyderabad: Private hospital charges Rs 200 for ICU visits

Dr K. Janardhan, medical administrator of the hospital, claimed: “This is for the safety of the patient because of too many visitors only add up to unnecessary infections.

Security tightened for Ayodhya judgment

Supreme Court

GHMC spending Rs 2,100 crore on roads

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after marathon hearing of 40 days. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham