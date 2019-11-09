Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 PM Modi addresses na ...
PM Modi addresses nation hours after Ayodhya verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 9, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hours after Supreme Court's historic verdict on centuries-old Ayodhya title dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to nation said the whole country wanted that the Ayodhya case be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya – claimed both by Hindus and Muslims for nearly a century -- concluding India’s longest-running historical, political, legal and socio-religious debate.

 

The top court also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at a 'prominent' site in the holy town. The court observed: "It is clear that the destruction of the 16th century three-domed structure by Hindu karsevaks, who wanted to build a Ram temple there, was a wrong that must be remedied.”

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77-acre land would be handed over to deity Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

