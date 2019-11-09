Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Muslim side would be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim side would be invited during construction of Ram temple: Swami Chakrapani

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
SC directed Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and make necessary arrangements for construction of temple.
'We will go there when they construct the mosque. Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram Temple," he said. (Photo: ANI)
 'We will go there when they construct the mosque. Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram Temple," he said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani said here on Saturday welcomed Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said "Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya".

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to give five acres of land to Muslims for construction of the mosque. We will go there when they construct the mosque. Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram Temple," he said.

 

Read | Ayodhya verdict: Disputed site for Ram temple, separate land for mosque

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

Read | Ayodhya dispute, a timeline: Historical, political and socio-religious view

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

Read | Unhappy with SC verdict on Ayodhya, will seek review: Sunni Wqf Board

"We all should follow the orders of the Supreme Court. The court has given the verdict in favour of Ram Lala," he said

The Supreme Court said that that the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, supreme court, ram temple, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

SC verdict in Ayodhya case strengthened people's faith in judicial system, says PM

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 317 while in Delhi University it was 321. (Photo: File)

Delhi air quality remains very poor for second consecutive day

Lok Sabha MP RK Ranjan and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda would also join the team in Delhi soon. (Photo: ANI)

Naga peace talks: Manipur CM-led team reaches Delhi to hold meeting with PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unhappy with SC verdict on Ayodhya, will seek review: Sunni waqf Board

'The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict,' the board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said. (Photo: ANI)

SC tells govt to give 5-acre 'prominent' plot in Ayodhya for mosque

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (Photo: PTI)

Internet services temporarily suspended in Bharatpur, sec-144 imposed in Jaisalmer

In Jaisalmer also, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 to maintain law and order in the district. (Photo: PTI)

27 years on, after the Ayodhya verdict, another related case may get judgement

The matter has reached the final stages in a special CBI court, after 27 years of investigations and trial. Out of the 49 people accused in the case, some have died and those still active also include people from Indian politics. (Photo: File | AFP)

Ayodhya Verdict: Himachal police warns against circulation of fake news

Strict penal action will be taken against those who indulge in circulation of fake news. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham