Muslim side would be invited during construction of Ram temple: Swami Chakrapani

New Delhi: Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani said here on Saturday welcomed Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said "Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya".

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to give five acres of land to Muslims for construction of the mosque. We will go there when they construct the mosque. Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram Temple," he said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

"We all should follow the orders of the Supreme Court. The court has given the verdict in favour of Ram Lala," he said

The Supreme Court said that that the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust.

