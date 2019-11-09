JMM to contest 43 seats, Congress 31 in Jharkhand

Patna: Amid political turmoil over the seat sharing formula in Jharkhand grand alliance, senior Congress leader R.P.N. Singh on Friday said that “the grand alliance will contest the polls under the leadership of JMM working president Hemant Soren and he will also be our CM candidate”.

He declared that there will be no “friendly contest” on any of the seats and “anybody fighting against officials candidates will face action from their respective parties”. He said this while announcing seat-sharing pact for the Assembly polls which are being held in five phases.

As per the formula announced during a joint press briefing on Friday in Ranchi — the JMM would contest 43 of the 81 seats, the Congress 31 and the RJD has been given 7 seats.

In the current legislative Assembly the JMM with 19 MLAs is the second largest party while the Congress has 8 MLAs.