ISIS uses Dark Web, encrypts data: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy on Friday disclosed that Indian investigations have revealed that Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) uses Dark Web and encrypted platforms for radicalising and recruiting terrorists as well as to guide them on mobilising funds, purchasing weapons and carrying out attacks.

Participating in a round table discussion on “Emerging Technol-ogies and Terrorism Financing Risk” at Melbourne, Australia, the Union Minister said India’s experience with regard to use of cyber world by terrorists has revealed the platforms used by ISIS for its activities.

Mr Reddy is in Australia to for the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference, which is being attended by representatives from 65 countries.

He assured delegates that India was fully committed to implementing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and establishing effective Anti-Money La-undering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regi-mes to disrupt and dismantle terror financing networks.

The minister said block-chain based crypto currencies offer unique advantages to criminals because of their pseudonymous nature, encryption and global reach at low cost. He said that despite the United Nations banning the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, it is still active in the cyber world.