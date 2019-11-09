Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 In historic Indo-Pak ...
In historic Indo-Pak move, PM Modi to flag off first batch of Kartarpur pilgrims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 9, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 9:48 am IST
According to the pact, Pakistan will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate a 4.5 kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
  Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate a 4.5 kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate a 4.5 kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor. As many as thousands of Sikh pilgrims waiting eagerly, would be able to undertake the journey from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan for the first time on Saturday.

Among the first group of 550 pilgrims who will go to Kartarpur are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, actor-politician Sunny Deol, and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

 

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was also given political clearance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor.

Before the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday. He will also address a public rally at Shikar Machhian. According to sources, the Prime Minister will also spend time with pilgrims and eat lunch with them at the religious kitchen of Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara.

However, the landmark corridor is being inaugurated amidst tight security in the backdrop of tension between the two countries over the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan will hold a separate event on the other side of the border, with the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring it open from the other end of the Kartarpur Corridor.

There have been mixed signals from Pakistan on the requirement of passports for the visiting pilgrims from India using the corridor. Pakistani authorities have also retracted the USD 20 service charge waiver for the inauguration day on Saturday.

Sources in New Delhi had earlier said that Pakistan has conveyed to India that pilgrims using the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday will also have to pay the USD 20 service fee, going back on its promise.

In another U-turn hours later, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan will not collect any service charge from Indian pilgrims on November 9 and 12.

"PM Imran Khan had also announced waiver of service charges of USD 20 on 9 and 12 November 2019. Abiding by the PM's commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates," he clarified on Twitter.

"We recall that as special gesture on auspicious occasion of 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, PM Imran Khan had announced waiver of requirements of passport & registration of pilgrims 10 days in advance. Unfortunately, Indian side has declined these facilitative measures," he noted.

According to the pact, Pakistan will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. On August 5, India announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan reacted angrily to the decision and even expelled Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad.

 

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, narendra modi, dera baba nanak, gurdwara, guru nanak dev
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


