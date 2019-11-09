Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 'I stand vindic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'I stand vindicated, feel deeply blessed': Advani post Ayodhya verdict

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Advani played a crucial step in the movement which started Ram Janmabhoomi.
 Describing this as a moment of 'fulfilment' for him, Advani, 92, said 'God Almighty' had given him an opportunity to make his own humble contribution to the mass movement, which he termed as the biggest since India's Freedom Movement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi:  BJP veteran L K Advani, a key architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday wholeheartedly welcomed the historic Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya issue, saying that he stood vindicated and felt deeply blessed.

"I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter," Advani said in a statement.

 

"I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya," he added.

Describing this as a moment of "fulfilment" for him, Advani, 92, said "God Almighty" had given him an opportunity to make his own humble contribution to the mass movement, which he termed as the biggest since India's Freedom Movement.

He further said now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace.

 

...
Tags: l k advani, ram janmabhoomi movement, ayodhya verdict, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


