Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 'Historic judgement' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Historic judgement' to 'depoliticising the issue': Leaders react on Ayodhya verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
The common tone of reactions remained where leaders said it was 'neither a victory, nor loss.'
PM Modi hailed the decision, 'The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,' he said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 PM Modi hailed the decision, 'The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,' he said. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

 

PM Modi hailed the decision, "The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,'' he said.

Amit Shah expressed gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, lauded the decision. He said, "It is a historic and landmark judgement."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala "SC's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP to politicise the issue."

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to 'wholeheartedly welcome' the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react 'emotionally.'

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa urged the people to 'wholeheartedly welcome' SC verdict in Ayodhya case and not to react 'emotionally.'

He said the judgement is neither a victory nor a defeat for anyone.

"The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India's social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict," he tweeted.

RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat said, "We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion." He further said, "This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society.''

Spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravishankar said, ''This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society.''

However, the Sunni Waqf board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani expressed disappointment over the issue. ''The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict."   

''It is not just to give an inner courtyard to another party,'' he argued while appealing for peace and no protest.

Kamaal Faruqi of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also expressed disappointment on the verdict.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, pm modi, rajnath singh, amit shah, ram janmaboomi-babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

SC verdict in Ayodhya case strengthened people's faith in judicial system, says PM

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 317 while in Delhi University it was 321. (Photo: File)

Delhi air quality remains very poor for second consecutive day

Lok Sabha MP RK Ranjan and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda would also join the team in Delhi soon. (Photo: ANI)

Naga peace talks: Manipur CM-led team reaches Delhi to hold meeting with PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)

SC verdict in Ayodhya case strengthened people's faith in judicial system, says PM

Delhi air quality remains very poor for second consecutive day

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 317 while in Delhi University it was 321. (Photo: File)

Naga peace talks: Manipur CM-led team reaches Delhi to hold meeting with PM

Lok Sabha MP RK Ranjan and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda would also join the team in Delhi soon. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur corridor: PM Modi thanks Imran Khan for understanding India's sentiment

It will be easy to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib gurdwara after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Modi said at a gathering in Dera Baba Nanak. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham