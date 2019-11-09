'Historic judgement' to 'depoliticising the issue': Leaders react on Ayodhya verdict

PM Modi hailed the decision, 'The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,' he said. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

PM Modi hailed the decision, "The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,'' he said.

Amit Shah expressed gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, lauded the decision. He said, "It is a historic and landmark judgement."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala "SC's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP to politicise the issue."

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to 'wholeheartedly welcome' the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react 'emotionally.'

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa urged the people to 'wholeheartedly welcome' SC verdict in Ayodhya case and not to react 'emotionally.'

He said the judgement is neither a victory nor a defeat for anyone.

"The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India's social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict," he tweeted.

RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat said, "We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion." He further said, "This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society.''

Spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravishankar said, ''This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society.''

However, the Sunni Waqf board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani expressed disappointment over the issue. ''The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict."

''It is not just to give an inner courtyard to another party,'' he argued while appealing for peace and no protest.

Kamaal Faruqi of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also expressed disappointment on the verdict.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.