Nation, Current Affairs

Guru Nanak Dev's visit to Ayodhya for Ram Janmabhoomi darshan supports Hindus' faith

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
It was stated in the apex court that Babri Masjid was constructed by Emperor Babur in 1528.
One of the witnesses in the Suit number 4, during his examination in the Allahabad High Court, had referred to several books about Sikh cult and history and he had stated that Guru Nanak Devji, whose birth anniversary falls on November 12, had sought darshan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The visit of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose 550th birth anniversary celebrations are underway, to Ayodhya for darshan of Janmabhoomi of Lord Ram in 1510-11 A.D supports the faith and belief of Hindus that the site was the birthplace of the deity, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

The apex court said Janma Sakhies, which have been brought on record contains a description of visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya, where he had darshan of birthplace of Lord Ram.

 

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, without specifying the name, said one of the five judges while being in agreement with the reasons and directions, has recorded separate reasons on: 'Whether the disputed structure is the birth-place of Lord Ram according to the faith and belief of the Hindu devotees?' The judge concerned, in the reasons recorded separately, said there is no material to identify the exact place of Ram Janmabhoomi but the visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya for darshan of Janmabhoomi of Ram is an event, which depicted that pilgrims were visiting there even before 1528 A.D.

 It was stated in the apex court that Babri Masjid was constructed by Emperor Babur in 1528. "The visit of Guru Nanak Devji in 1510-11 A.D and to have darshan of Janmabhoomi of Lord Ram do support the faith and beliefs of the Hindus," the judge said.

He said it can, therefore, be held that the faith and belief of Hindus regarding location of birthplace of Lord Ram is from scriptures and sacred religious books including Valmiki Ramayana and Skanda Purana, which faith and beliefs, cannot be held to be groundless. "Thus, it is found that in the period prior to 1528 A.D, there was sufficient religious texts, which led the Hindus to believe the present site of Ram Janmabhoomi as the birthplace of Lord Ram," the judge said.

One of the witnesses in the Suit number 4, during his examination in the Allahabad High Court, had referred to several books about Sikh cult and history and he had stated that Guru Nanak Devji, whose birth anniversary falls on November 12, had sought darshan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya.

The period during which Guru Nanak Devji went to Ayodhya and had darshan stated to be is 1510-1511 A.D, he had said. Alongwith his statement, he has annexed various Janma Sakhies, which records visit of Guru Nanak Devji at Ayodhya and Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi.

 

...
