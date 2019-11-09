Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Here is the full tex ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Here is the full text of Supreme Court's historic verdict on Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 9, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 3:28 pm IST
The top court also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at a 'prominent' site in the holy town.
the Supreme Court handed over the disputed land to the Ram Temple trust in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Announcing the historic verdict on Saturday, the Supreme Court handed over the disputed land to the Ram Temple trust in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court alloted five acres of land in 'suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya' to the body representing Muslims.

 

The top court has also asked the Centre to craft a scheme under which it will constitute a trust within three months and give the inner and outer court to trust.

The five-judge bench comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

Here's the full text of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya case judgment:

Full text of the Supreme Court order

...
