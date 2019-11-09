Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Delhi Police to beef ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police to beef up security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 6:42 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 6:42 am IST
The police has planned elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures are being taken, the officials said.
Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional personnel.

The security outside the residences of the five judges on the Constitution Bench that will delver the judgement at 10.30am has been beefed up, Delhi police officials said. The police has planned elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures are being taken, the officials said.  The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.

 

The five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing for 40 days. According to an advisory released by the police, adequate forces are being mobilised and the department will also requisition extra Central Armed Police Forces companies from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places, according to the advisory.

Social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said. It advised users to post with discretion and restrain from spreading any unverified content. Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, delhi police, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradeh government announced closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website posted around 9 pm that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi will pronounce its verdict in the case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts. (Representational image)

Ayodhya verdict: All educational institutions to remain closed in UP till Monday

Madras high court

Nadigar Sangam spl officer to stay

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

PMANE demands white paper on security of KKNPP

Doctors protesting against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday before the strike was called off. (KPN)

Bengaluru: Doctors call off protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Doctors call off protest

Doctors protesting against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday before the strike was called off. (KPN)

IMA scam: Officers Hemant Nimbalkar, Ajay Hilori raided

The IMA scam committed by its founder-director Mohammad Mansoor Khan is estimated at `4,000 crore. Over 50,000 investors have been cheated by the company.

Doctors assault: KRV activists surrender

Ashwini Gowda and other members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike surrender at DCP office in Bengaluru on Friday. (KPN)

‘Tipu Sultan a pioneer, Tom, Dick & Reddys plunderers’

Tipu era rockets which were recovered from a well in Shivamogga district

Continue SPG cover to Gandhi family: Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham