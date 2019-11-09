Delhi Police to beef up security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional personnel.

The security outside the residences of the five judges on the Constitution Bench that will delver the judgement at 10.30am has been beefed up, Delhi police officials said. The police has planned elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures are being taken, the officials said. The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.

The five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing for 40 days. According to an advisory released by the police, adequate forces are being mobilised and the department will also requisition extra Central Armed Police Forces companies from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places, according to the advisory.

Social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said. It advised users to post with discretion and restrain from spreading any unverified content. Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.