Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ heads towards West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Nov 9, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Though ‘Bulbul’ will not hit Odisha coast, it triggered moderate rainfall at most places in coastal districts on Friday.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in coastal districts of Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Puri.
BHUBANESWAR: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ formed over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is heading towards West Bengal.

As per a latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, ‘Bulbul’ intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 5.30 am and was about 390 km from south-southeast of Paradip.

 

It is likely to intensify further on Saturday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-eastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) during early hours of November 10 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

Though ‘Bulbul’ will not hit Odisha coast, it triggered moderate rainfall at most places in coastal districts on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall also occurred in some districts. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in coastal districts of Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Puri.

...
Tags: cyclone bulbul, west bengal
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


