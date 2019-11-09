Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Ayodhya verdict will ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya verdict will not be victory or defeat for anyone, says PM Modi

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 8:18 am IST
The Prime Minister said amity and harmony should be maintained after the verdict.
In a series of tweets, Modi urged people to maintain harmony. (Photo: File)
 In a series of tweets, Modi urged people to maintain harmony. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case on Saturday will not be a victory or defeat for anyone and urged people to ensure that the judgment gives strength to India's tradition of peace, unity and amity. In a series of tweets, Modi urged people to maintain harmony.

"The Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. For the past few months, the Supreme Court was hearing the matter and the entire country was watching it with curiosity. During this time, efforts made by various sections to maintain peace and harmony are quite praiseworthy," he said.

 

The Prime Minister said amity and harmony should be maintained after the verdict.

"Paying the highest regard to the honour and dignity of the judiciary, the efforts made by various sections, socio-cultural organisations to keep a harmonious and positive atmosphere should be welcomed. We have to maintain harmony after the court verdict also," he said.

"Whatever the verdict on Ayodhya by the Supreme Court be, it will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. I appeal to the countrymen that it should be a priority of all of us that the verdict gives more strength to the great tradition of the country of peace, unity and harmony," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, supreme court, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals. (Photo: File)

BJP govt cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Shiv Sena

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya verdict: School, colleges shut in UP, MP, K'taka, J&K, Delhi; Sec 144 imposed

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss. (Photo: File)

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM calls for peace

Let’s take a look at the various important dates over centuries leading up to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute on November 9.(Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya dispute timeline: A historical, political and socio-religious perspective



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Doctors call off protest

Doctors protesting against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday before the strike was called off. (KPN)

IMA scam: Officers Hemant Nimbalkar, Ajay Hilori raided

The IMA scam committed by its founder-director Mohammad Mansoor Khan is estimated at `4,000 crore. Over 50,000 investors have been cheated by the company.

Doctors assault: KRV activists surrender

Ashwini Gowda and other members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike surrender at DCP office in Bengaluru on Friday. (KPN)

Delhi Police to beef up security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Delhi police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI/File)

‘Tipu Sultan a pioneer, Tom, Dick & Reddys plunderers’

Tipu era rockets which were recovered from a well in Shivamogga district
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham