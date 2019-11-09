Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2019 Ayodhya verdict: All ...
Ayodhya verdict: All educational institutions to remain closed in UP till Monday

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 6:53 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 7:02 am IST
Prime Minister Modi said the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be matter of victory or loss for anyone.
Ayodhya: Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on edge and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and religious leaders urged people to maintain peace and respect the verdict.

Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places.

 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday morning held an hour-long meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh who apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.

Uttar Pradeh government announced closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website posted around 9 pm that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi will pronounce its verdict in the case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts.

Late Friday night, Prime Minister Modi said the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be matter of victory or loss for anyone.

"I appeal to countrymen that it should be our priority to strengthen our tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after Ayodhya verdict. In the run up to Ayodhya verdict, efforts have been made by various people and organisations to maintain harmonious atmosphere. We have to maintain amity even after Ayodhya verdict," Modi said.

The demolition of the Babri masjid at the disputed site on December 6, 1992, had sparked communal riots in the country and the administration has been on its toes ahead of the verdict.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation.

Be it the area near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or other parts of the town, policemen were diligently checking all vehicles.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation in each district and appealed for peace.

Similar review meetings were held in other states following a general advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, asking them to deploy adequate security personnel at all sensitive places.

...
