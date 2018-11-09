search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth slams ruling AIADMK for protests against Vijay-starrer ‘Sarkar’

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 11:16 am IST
AIADMK was up in arms against 'Sarkar' with senior ministers demanding deletion of contentious scenes, besides threatening legal action.
Rajinikanth 'strongly condemned' the demands seeking deletion of certain scenes from the film 'Sarkar'. (Photo: File | DC)
 Rajinikanth 'strongly condemned' the demands seeking deletion of certain scenes from the film 'Sarkar'. (Photo: File | DC)

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday lashed out at the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for its protests against certain scenes in actor Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar', questioning the rationale behind protesting against a film certified by the Censor Board.

He "strongly condemned" the demands for deletion of scenes.

 

"It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a Censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners," he tweeted. "I strongly condemn these," he added.

The makers of 'Sarkar' had agreed to remove "objectionable" scenes and "mute" an apparent reference to the late J Jayalalithaa, an industry body said on Thursday, as the movie faced a backlash from the ruling AIADMK over depiction of its welfare schemes and its leader.

The AIADMK was up in arms against 'Sarkar' with senior AIADMK ministers demanding deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugham said certain scenes amounted to inciting violence and warned of action.

While a theatre owners' body announced that the edited version would be screened from Friday afternoon, sources in the 'Sarkar' crew said a "compromise" has been reached.

'Sarkar,' produced by Sun Pictures, stars Vijay and Keerthi Suresh in key roles, and was released on November 6. It is directed by A R Murugadoss and has music by Oscar winner A R Rahman.

...
Tags: rajinikanth, aiadmk, sarkar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
 

Mothers who have sons are 79 percent more likely to have postnatal depression

The study also suggested that women who face complications during childbirth are three times more likely to suffer (Photo: AFP)
 

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

Upon closer inspection, he realised they were something quite different --thousands of baby octopuses.
 

See pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Team India players celebrate Diwali

Virat Kohli and co are currently enjoying a short four-day break from their ongoing series against West Indies with just a final T20I remaining. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Best gig ever: Family needs nanny in Bahamas for Christmas, offers 5-star stay

The job requires for the candidate to spending two weeks helping out with the morning and bedtime routines of two toddlers, but does mean spending Christmas away from your family. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Several long-distance trains halted after fire erupts in goods train near Mumbai

According to an official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

India to join Afghan talks with Taliban in Russia today at ‘non-official’ level

The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan will be held on November 9 and representatives of the Afghan Taliban radical movement will take part in it. (Representational Image | AP)

Hyderabad: Calls to voters raise privacy concerns

It looks like political parties have extracted the data of voters according to their Assembly constituencies and have hired companies to examine the pulse of the voters.

Hyderabad: October sees significant drop in road fatalities

The main reason for this was said to be the removal of about 80 black spots that were identified based on an analysis of accident data of 2017.

Lease deal for Loo Cafe sparks controversy

GHMC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham