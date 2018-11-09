search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Several long-distance trains halted after fire erupts in goods train near Mumbai

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2018, 9:35 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 9:37 am IST
The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, an official said.
According to an official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 According to an official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in two wagons of a goods train near Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra late on Thursday night, as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, police said.

According to an official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations.

 

The fire brigade, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the blaze was doused around 2 am on Friday.

The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, the official said.

Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires.

A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.

...
Tags: fire, dahanu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




