search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley says move increased tax base

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 9, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Says in 2 yrs I-T filers, digital transactions increased due to note ban.
Arun Jaitley
 Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday staunchly defended the demonetisation drive, saying “prophets of doom” have been proven wrong as hard data of two years shows an increase in tax base, greater formalisation of the economy and India retaining the fastest growing economy tag for the fifth year in a row.

On the second anniversary of the shock note ban, Mr Jaitley wrote a Facebook blog ‘Impact of Demonetisation’, listing an 80 per cent jump in income tax return filers to 6.86 crore and increase in digital transactions and more resources being available for poor and for building better infrastructure as the main achievements.

 

With depositing junked currency in banks only mode left to liquidate holding of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, the government was able to track down people holding cash beyond their known sources of income.

“The enormity of cash deposited and identified with the owner resulted in suspected 17.42 lakh account holders from whom the response has been received online through non-invasive method,” he wrote.

Since the money came into bank accounts, the holders were forced to file income returns, which went up from 3.8 crore in May 2014 to 6.86 crore. “By the time the first five years of this government are over, we will be close to doubling the assessee base,” he said.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, Jaitley said India clocking the fastest growth rate has proved “prophets of doom”, who had predicted that demonetisation will shave off 2 per cent of growth rate, conclusively wrong.

Opposition parties led by Congress launched a scathing attack on the government, with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh terming demonetisation as an “ill-fated” and “ill-thought” exercise, whose “scars and wounds” are more visible on the second anniversary of the “economic misadventure”. 

...
Tags: arun jaitley, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mothers who have sons are 79 percent more likely to have postnatal depression

The study also suggested that women who face complications during childbirth are three times more likely to suffer (Photo: AFP)
 

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

Upon closer inspection, he realised they were something quite different --thousands of baby octopuses.
 

See pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Team India players celebrate Diwali

Virat Kohli and co are currently enjoying a short four-day break from their ongoing series against West Indies with just a final T20I remaining. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Best gig ever: Family needs nanny in Bahamas for Christmas, offers 5-star stay

The job requires for the candidate to spending two weeks helping out with the morning and bedtime routines of two toddlers, but does mean spending Christmas away from your family. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

Owen Wilson at the world premiere of 'Cars 3'.
 

Instagram star refuses surgery to correct 80-degree curve in her spine

Hayley decided to go for chiropractic care and exercises to strengthen muscles supporting her spine (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI's Alok Verma meets CVC, refutes corruption charges levelled by Asthana

CBI Director Alok Verma and deputy Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave by the government. (Photo: File)

Naidu meets Deve Gowda, seeks to forge oppn alliance to take on BJP

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Gowda at his residence at Padmanabha Nagar on Thursday. (Photo: @ncbn/Twitter)

Modi govt trying to capture RBI could be catastrophic: Chidambaram 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Modi government of trying to 'capture' the RBI. (Photo: File)

BJP’s rath yatra to ‘protect’ Sabarimala traditions begins today

Kerala government should 'apply its mind' and show seriousness to end impasse at Sabarimala, BS Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Seat-sharing deal for Telangana Assembly polls finalised’: Congress

This ends weeks of negotiations Congress had with its electoral partners-- Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Samithi and Communist Party of India. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham