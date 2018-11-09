Alok Verma meets CVC, refutes graft charge

New Delhi: CBI Director Alok Verma on Thursday met Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary and denied corruption charges levelled against him by his deputy and special director in the probe agency Rakesh Asthana, officials said.

Mr Verma came to the CVC office in the late afternoon and stayed there for about two hours, they said. He met Mr Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without giving any other details.

The Supreme Court had on October 26 asked the CVC to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Mr Verma levelled by Mr Asthana.

Mr Verma and Mr Asthana have been sent on leave by the government. Officials said Mr Asthana also met the CVC.

The Commission had recently examined some CBI officials probing crucial cases which figured in Mr Asthana’s complaint of corruption against the probe agency’s chief Verma, they said.

Officials said the CBI personnel from the rank of inspector up to superintendent of police were called and their versions recorded before a senior CVC official. These officials, who had recorded their statements included those who had handled the Moin Qureshi bribery case and the IRCTC scam involving Mr Lalu Prasad.