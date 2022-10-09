  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2022 Second highest rainf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 9, 2022, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 12:28 pm IST
Water-logging at the Gazipur Fruit and Vegetable Market due to incessant rains, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Water-logging at the Gazipur Fruit and Vegetable Market due to incessant rains, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The national capital received the second highest rainfall since 2007 in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological data on Sunday.

The city weathered near ceaseless rains measuring 74mm till 8.30 am Sunday  that brought the maximum temperature on Saturday down by 10 notches, closing in the day-night temperature gap to a record low.

The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which had receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, it said.

According to IMD, post-monsoon rain in the area is due to the interactions of a western disturbance which lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level.

A weather official said that the easterly wind phenomenon is responsible for the very high moisture incursions - that cause rains - from Arabian Sea across Gujarat and east Rajasthan, spreading up to Uttarakhand crossing Delhi region.

The official explained that the moisture is always available at lower levels, at or near the Earth's surface.

Western disturbance, being the upper air system, always moves west, and helps exacerbate such interactions and ultimately make all rain and clouds move north-eastwards to northeast Uttar Pradesh or Bihar.

"But for sustaining a rain spell for up to two days, those winds have linked from Arabian Sea, and that is exactly happening. In October to March normally, we get 3 to 5 such intense interactions," the IMD official said.

Incessant rains for the second consecutive day in the national capital improved the air quality on Sunday to "satisfactory" level.

The air quality index recorded at 9 am was 54 which falls in the good category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather official said.

The difference between minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday and maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celsius) on Saturday was 2.6 degrees Celsius -- the lowest since 1969, the official said.

Earlier, the lowest such margin was recorded on October 19, 1998 at 3.1 degree Celsius, the IMD added.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 was 100 per cent, he said.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, received 74.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Palam observatory recorded 64.9 mm rainfall. The Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar weather stations received 87.2 mm, 60.1 mm, and 85.2 mm rainfall respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", between 15 mm and 64.5 mm "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm "heavy", and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy". Above 204.4 mm is considered "extremely heavy" rainfall.

The IMD has for Sunday forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at a few places.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. 

...
Tags: delhi rains, delhi weather, highest rainfall
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (ANI)

'He is delusional..' Prashant Kishor on Nitish's comment 'PK working for BJP'

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI file photo)

Muslims use condoms the most, population on decline: Owaisi on RSS Chief's remarks

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Don't register BRS: Revanth to Election Commission



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. (PTI)

Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility today. (ANI)

Bumpy ride: After cattle trouble, Vande Bharat Express suffers ‘flat tyre’

The Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express developed a snag due to a bearing defect. (Photo: ANI)

Govt approves creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers: Air Chief Marshal

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari speaks during a press conference (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

One person-one seat: ECI proposal to Law Ministry

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->