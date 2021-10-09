Yadadri temple inauguration by December first week: KCR

The CM stated that the Prime Minister praised the Yadadri renovation works and said he heard about how the temple was being developed as an architectural marvel. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has said the renovated Yadadri temple complex will be inaugurated in a grand manner — either in the last week of November or the first week of December — and that he has invited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said the world's biggest Maha Sudarshana Yagam will be performed at Yadadri temple to mark the occasion.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Rao said, "The muhurat for the Yadadri temple inauguration will be fixed by Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji soon. It is likely to be in the last week of November or the first week of December. I recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for the inauguration. He readily agreed and told me that he will attend without fail. The President and several other dignitaries would also attend the event."

Rao said the TRS government respects all religions and equally. Several crores of rupees were sanctioned for various temples, masjids, churches etc over the past seven years of the TRS rule in TS, for renovation and developmental works.

"The TRS government's priorities are not just welfare and development but also devotion to God. For this reason, the government is undertaking various devotional and religious activities covering all religions. We celebrate Bathukamma, Ramzan and Christmas on behalf of the state government. Gift packs of clothes are given to Hindus, Muslims, Christians every year during these festivals," the CM stated.

The CM promised that a beautiful and spacious temple, masjid and church will be constructed on the premises of the new Secretariat complex. "The old temple and masjid that existed in Old Secretariat premises got damaged, accidentally, during the demolition of the Secretariat buildings. I felt very bad and immediately ordered the construction of a new temple and masjid. The old temple and masjid were small. We will build a spacious temple and masjid in their place," he said.