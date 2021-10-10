Telangana to witness heavy rains for two more days

HYDERABAD: After enduring two days of heavy rain, the city and several parts of the state can expect two more days of the same, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD has issued a ‘yellow warning’ which means that there will be heavy rains and severe thunderstorms for the next 48 hours.

Even as Hyderabad recorded 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the IMD predicted heavy rains in Hyderabad, Mulugu and Yadadri districts. In Mulugu, there will be very severe rains and thunderstorms, the IMD said.

Private weather forecasters who have been posting alerts on social media stated that thunderstorms will be severe in Medchal, Mahbubabad and Suryapet, and there will be heavy rains in Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Khammam.

In Hyderabad district, the rains will not be intense like Friday. There will be heavy spells for a few minutes after which it will stop. The rain is being attributed to an ‘upper air circulation’ in the North Andaman Sea which is causing a ‘low pressure’ area that is impacting the state.

Rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm was recorded in Hyderabad and districts of Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Narayanpur, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool in the last 24 hours.

Secunderabad received the highest rainfall at 95.3 mm and Patigadda 69.3 mm on Saturday, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society. Balanagar received 63.3 mm, Trimulgherry 57.3 mm, Begumpet 53 mm, West Marredpally 47.5 mm and Picket, Secunderabad Cantonment. 42.3 mm.

There was a heavy thunderstorm in the city from 4.30 pm and an intense spell of rain followed. Lightning strikes were reported at a residential building in Venkateswaranagar in Kukatpally and the police said there were no injuries.

The day, especially the evening, was marked by bright flashes of lightning and loud sounds of thunderbolts. It was very hot and sultry in the morning and the weather became cloudy post noon.

Average rainfall in the state on October 9 was 13.5 mm against the normal rainfall of 3.8 mm.