Socio Economic Survey for 45th contour of Polavaram project begins

KAKINADA: The Socio Economic Survey titled People’s Survey has begun in Chinturu ITDA limits in East Godavari district, for 45th contour of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

The first phase survey had started for four weeks back and it gathered data of 10,000 families out of the 12,000. The second phase data collection has begun for 130 villages, covering 20,000 families.

A request has been made to the government to consider those from age 18 as majors and treat them as a separate family. The government has agreed to the plea in the present survey.

Previously, survey teams have gathered data of houses and the extent of land acquisition from each of the affected families. Now, the survey is on the people and land acquisition, while the household survey would take place later.

ITDA project officer Venkataramana said the survey for the second phase under the 45th contour of Polavaram Irrigation Project in 130 villages of Chinturu agency ITDA limits is done to find out how many people would be affected by the project. After this, Grama Sabhas will be organised to take objections and get their approval for the identified beneficiary list.

After sorting out the objections, if any, the final list would be prepared and sent to the government for issue of gazette notification. Village volunteers will collect people’s data of 50 families each and the survey would be completed in three days.

Venkataramana also made it clear that this is not a house or land acquisition survey and the people are advised to give the data of their families as per the recordings in the ration card.

“If there are five members of a family, but only four family members are in the ration card, the volunteers can add the remaining persons to the family in the Project-Affected Families list. If there are the names of the above-18-years age youths in the ration card, such names will be deleted from the ration card and they would be considered as a separate family,’’ he said.

He also said that the people should not believe in the offers made by mediators that they would try to give land-to-land compensations in some specific villages. “People should check the facts with officials if anyone made any such offer.”