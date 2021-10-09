Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2021 PM Modi holds talks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed Frederiksen to India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI /Shahbaz Khan)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI /Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen with a focus on expanding overall bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including renewable energy and trade and investment.

Frederiksen arrived here early this morning on a three-day state visit.

 

"Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership!PM @narendramodi welcomes Danish PM @Statsmin H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen for their bilateral engagement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders at the Hyderabad House, the venue for the talks.

In the meeting, the two prime ministers are also expected to review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership' established last year.

The green partnership, finalised at a virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and science and technology.

 

Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed Frederiksen to India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Danish prime minister also visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ahead of the talks between the two prime ministers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Frederiksen.

"Welcomed Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her first visit to India. Our Green Strategic Partnership will advance further as a result," Jaishankar tweeted.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark. 

 

...
Tags: #pm modi, mette frederiksen, denmark prime minister
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Flooded street following heavy rains at Malakpet in Hyderabad, Friday evening. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, flooding in several areas

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (PTI/Kamal Singh)

China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

Ashish Mishra (ANI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish appears before SIT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India, UK decide to facilitate travel between two countries

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 206 days

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 40 days, it said. (PTI Photo)

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Cruise ship raid case: 18 people, including a foreign national, arrested so far

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->