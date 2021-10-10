Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2021 Justice Sharma new C ...
Justice Sharma new Chief Justice of Telangana HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Oct 10, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Justice Sharma, whose parent High Court is Madhya Pradesh High Court, is currently Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court
HYDERABAD: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana. The Union government notified his appointment on Saturday after President Ram Nath Kovind endorsed the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which had sent this proposal a fortnight ago.

Justice Sharma was born on November 30, 1961, in Bhopal. He enrolled as a student of law in Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar, in 1981. He obtained his LLB in 1984 with three university gold medals. Enrolled as an advocate on September 1, 1984, Justice Sharma was designated as senior advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh 2003 at the young age of 42. He was elevated as judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in January 2008 and as a permanent Judge in January, 2010.

Justice Sharma is an avid reader and is known for his contributions to various universities. He is associated with national law universities. He is also on the advisory board of National Law Institute University Bhopal and has published numerous research articles and papers.

 

He was transferred to Karnataka High Court on January 4, 2021 and assumed charge as the acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on August 31, 2021.

PTI adds: In other changes, Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Rajesh Bindal of the Calcutta High Court was elevated as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Ranjit V. More of Meghalaya was made Chief Justice of the same high court, according to a list published by the department of justice in the Union law ministry.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was made Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court R.V. Malimath will now head the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the Allahabad High Court will head the Karnataka High Court.

 

Justice Arvind Kumar of the Karnataka High Court had been elevated as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been made Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice A.A. Kureshi, Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, has been transferred as chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Indrajit Mahanty, heading the Rajasthan High Court, has been posted Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Mohammed Rafiq, heading the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been sent to Himachal Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice. Justice Biswanath Somadder heading the Meghalaya High Court has been posted as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

 

Justice A.K. Goswami, heading the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been sent to head the Chhattisgarh High Court.

