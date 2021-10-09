Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2021 Heavy rains pound pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains pound parts of Hyderabad; bikes, auto washed away

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2021, 9:00 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 9:26 am IST
Water clogged Murgi Chowk beside Charminar and submerged a bike in the market, and at Chatrinaka, an auto rickshaw was washed away in water
Saroornagar, recorded 106 mm of rain, whereas Saidabad had more than 100 mm of rain on Friday evening. Charminar recorded 86.8 mm of rain. Bahadurpura witnessed 81.3 mm rain, Gunfoundry, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Rajendra Nagar and Asifnagar recorded more than 40 mm of rain. — PTI file photo
 Saroornagar, recorded 106 mm of rain, whereas Saidabad had more than 100 mm of rain on Friday evening. Charminar recorded 86.8 mm of rain. Bahadurpura witnessed 81.3 mm rain, Gunfoundry, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Rajendra Nagar and Asifnagar recorded more than 40 mm of rain. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: The south west turbulence in Bay of Bengal that caused heavy rain on Friday, left the city once again in an awkward situation, starting from Hayathnagar to Jubilee Hills. All over the city, people struggled to reach home, with huge traffic jams and flooded roads making it a tough task.

Many areas witnessed clogging of water, especially in the old city where roads resembled ponds all over and power shutdown in many areas. Water clogged Murgi Chowk beside Charminar and submerged a bike in the market, and at Chatrinaka, an auto rickshaw was washed away in this flow of water.

 

At Chaitanyapuri, several bikes were washed away in the floodwater. Saroornagar, recorded 106 mm of rain, whereas Saidabad had more than 100 mm of rain on Friday evening.

Charminar recorded 86.8 mm of rain. Bahadurpura witnessed 81.3 mm rain, Gunfoundry, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Rajendra Nagar and Asifnagar recorded more than 40 mm of rain.

To ease traffic jams, police officers of the three commissionerates came to roads and controlled the traffic by making diversions.

The GHMC cautioned people to stay home unless it was an emergency, and alerted the low lying areas. Civic authorities are trying to clear the waterlogging.

 

...
Tags: heavy rains pound hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former minister Etala Rajendar of the BJP accompanied by Union minister Kishan Reddy and state party chief Bandi Sanjay filing his papers in Huzurabad. (DC)

61 candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll

In his quarters, he tried to rape her. The girl began to scream, which was heard by some pilgrims, who rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. — Representational image/DC

Mantralayam pilgrims rescue minor from temple employee

October and November are favourable months for wild dogs to breed. This year, the weather also seems to be favourable for them due to the copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon season and the presence of green cover in the zoo. — DC file photo

Vizag zoo prepares 3 dholes for breeding as season begins

The affidavit also stated that 2,51, 87,253 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till the end of September. The targeted population for vaccination is 2,77, 67,000 in the state, of which 1,82,98,288 beneficiaries received the dose(s), among which 68,88, 965 received both doses. — DC file photo

Schools safe for kids, Telanagana government tells High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, UK decide to facilitate travel between two countries

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Cruise ship raid case: 18 people, including a foreign national, arrested so far

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)

UP govt allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->