Heavy rains pound parts of Hyderabad; bikes, auto washed away

HYDERABAD: The south west turbulence in Bay of Bengal that caused heavy rain on Friday, left the city once again in an awkward situation, starting from Hayathnagar to Jubilee Hills. All over the city, people struggled to reach home, with huge traffic jams and flooded roads making it a tough task.

Many areas witnessed clogging of water, especially in the old city where roads resembled ponds all over and power shutdown in many areas. Water clogged Murgi Chowk beside Charminar and submerged a bike in the market, and at Chatrinaka, an auto rickshaw was washed away in this flow of water.

At Chaitanyapuri, several bikes were washed away in the floodwater. Saroornagar, recorded 106 mm of rain, whereas Saidabad had more than 100 mm of rain on Friday evening.

Charminar recorded 86.8 mm of rain. Bahadurpura witnessed 81.3 mm rain, Gunfoundry, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Rajendra Nagar and Asifnagar recorded more than 40 mm of rain.

To ease traffic jams, police officers of the three commissionerates came to roads and controlled the traffic by making diversions.

The GHMC cautioned people to stay home unless it was an emergency, and alerted the low lying areas. Civic authorities are trying to clear the waterlogging.