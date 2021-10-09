Heavy rains for second day on Sunday; life hit heavily in Hyderabad's flooded areas

Hyderabad: Even as Hyderabad city was struggling to recover from the three-hour downpour on Friday and many residential areas remained waterlogged, a fresh bout of heavy rainfall on Saturday evening compounded the problems of its harried residents.

In a repeat of the recent heavy rain experiences here, the downpours of Friday and Saturday led to the opening of four gates of the Osmansagar reservoir for release of floodwaters into the Musi river.

The rains led to instant flooding of roads in places like Moazzam Jahi Market, Koti etc. Rainwater quickly rose from ankle to knee level, resulting in traffic jams that extended to over two-km stretches in some places. Thousands of vehicles were struggling their way through flooded roads on Saturday evening.

Near Saroornagar lake, residents faced another day of flooding of their homes. This time, the polluted water from the lake came in and this resulted in heavy foam, which formed a thick layer of scum on the flooded streets.

Almost all nalas were gushing with floodwater even as the stormwater drainage system has been turned into a sewer system and it overflowed across the city with dirty water gushing out of manholes.

Some movie-goers out to watch a film at Shiva Ganga theatre in Gaddiannaram had a bitter experience. They found to their distress that their two-wheelers parked close to the compound wall of the cinema hall were crushed as a long stretch of the wall collapsed on Friday. Nearly 50 two-wheelers were damaged in the incident.