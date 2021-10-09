Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2021 Cruise drugs case: N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 12:01 pm IST
Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
 NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official said.

"The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri's residence and office in Bandra here this morning," he said.

 

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

...
Tags: narcotic control bureau (ncb), cruise
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Flooded street following heavy rains at Malakpet in Hyderabad, Friday evening. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, flooding in several areas

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (PTI/Kamal Singh)

China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI /Shahbaz Khan)

PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart

Ashish Mishra (ANI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish appears before SIT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, UK decide to facilitate travel between two countries

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 206 days

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 40 days, it said. (PTI Photo)

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Cruise ship raid case: 18 people, including a foreign national, arrested so far

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish appears before SIT

Ashish Mishra (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->