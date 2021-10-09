AP government made Centre issue water gazette: KCR

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Rao said he had offered his cooperation and support to the AP government to resolve all water sharing disputes between both states. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for the Centre issuing gazette in July taking over all irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers under its control.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Rao said he had offered his cooperation and support to the AP government to resolve all water sharing disputes between both states through mutual talks but the AP government ignored it, took unilateral decisions on constructing new projects besides lodging series of complaints with the Centre and filing cases in courts against Telangana.

"These hasty and unilateral decisions of AP the government gave scope for the Centre to take over all our projects on Krishna and Godavari under its control," Rao said. However, he said, he was making all efforts to ensure that the implementation of Centre's gazette was postponed from October 14.

"I recently met union Jal Shakti minister in Delhi twice and took up this issue. I sought postponement of the implementation of the gazette from October 14. The Centre promised to look into this issue. I am waiting for a positive response from the Centre soon. If not, I am ready to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him to postpone the gazette," the Chief Minister stated.