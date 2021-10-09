Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2021 10,000 GHMC staff to ...
10,000 GHMC staff toil to tackle urban flooding

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2021, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 7:15 am IST
The corporation authorities said floating material had been creating blockages
A family moves out of their house in in Mithalinagar following flood waters entering their house due to heavy rains in Hyderabad on Sunday (DC)
 A family moves out of their house in in Mithalinagar following flood waters entering their house due to heavy rains in Hyderabad on Sunday (DC)

HYDERABAD: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the next two days, the GHMC has pressed over 10,000 employees to clear the areas which are likely to be submerged.

The authorities said despite removing the over 1,500 metric tonnes of silt and fine sand from the city roads, the heavy rainfall had been submerging low-lying areas especially in the southeast part of the city. Officials said though the flow of water in the nalas was channelized, considering the previous experience, they could not prevent submergence due to the sudden cloudburst.

 

Adding to the woes, the corporation authorities said, floating material had been creating blockages. The officials said they had identified 24 locations where this happens, and focussed on them to save the areas from submergence. They said they had addressed issues in six other locations.

The corporation has divided the inundation-prone areas into two categories. In category A, heavy pumps ranging from 1 HP to 20 HP capacity are used to clear water. Water is pumped to nearby culverts, nalas or any other water body to clear inundation.

 

The corporation has given a solution for two locations near Shilparamam air-conditioned bus stop and Ayyappa society opposite the Bata showroom. Incidentally, both the spots are in the IT corridor at Madhapur.

The civic body has failed to provide solutions at Modern Bakery at Habsiguda, Adarshanagar Colony Road No 1, rail under bridge (RUB) at Malakpet and Yakutpura railway station, Wali function hall in Chandrayangutta, New Afzalsagar, Baitek Road in Dattatreya Colony, Karol Bagh 'A', HS residency, Seven Tombs Road in Tolichowki, Nadeen Colony, Zamali Kunta, opposite Begum Bazaar police station, Rang Mahal, Lakeview Guest House, MS Maqtha, RUB at Balkampet, Villa Marie College on Raj Bhavan Road, Aditya Towers at Shaikpet, Road No 44 in Jubilee Hills, and Nectar Garden in Madhapur.

 

The inundation areas in category B includes ending of Hafeezpet flyover road, Allwyn Colony towards Kondapur RTA office, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar at Madhapur, opposite Domino’s on Road No. 6, Nimboli Adda, Universal swimming pool to Shirdinagar along nala (near transformer) and Oliphanta bridge. In category B, the corporation uses pumps of 1 HP to 10 HP capacity.

A senior GHMC official said the corporation had pressed over 10,000 employees across the city just to clear the waterlogging. He said the fine sand, silt and floating material had been making things tough for the staff since over 10 cm rainfall had been reported on an average whereas the city could sustain only 2 cm rainfall.

 

"With the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, we advised people to avoid travel and to relocate to upstream areas to save themselves from inundation. Most affected areas would be in the south eastern part of the city and the areas include Saroornagar and Kondadaram Nagar, over 50 colonies in the vicinity of Saroornagar lake, apart from downstream areas in LB Nagar and Hayathnagar,” the official said.

...
Tags: heavy rain predicted hyderabad, 10000 ghmc staff clear inundation, water logging hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


