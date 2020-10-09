The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

COVID technical committee inspects Mysuru Palace, Chamundi hills ahead of Dasara

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Oct 9, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
The visit by Covid Technical Committee comes after Minister for Medical Education Sudhakar was apprehensive of the spread of the disease
Worker preparing ahead of the reopening of the Mysore Palace after the authorities eased restrictions, during unlock 4.0, in Mysore. PTI Photo
Mysuru: Amid Covid-19 scare Mysuru city gearing up for  Dasara festivities from October 17 to 26, panel members of Covid-19 State Technical Committee led by its chairman Dr Sudarshan on Friday visited Mysore Palace and Chamundi Hills to gather information from officials concerned on arrangements, public gathering among other details before they submit a report on precautionary measures to be in place for safe conduct of the festivities.

The panel members held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and the DC apprised the panel members on the arrangements being initiated for the conduct of the festivities as per the State Government before they left for Chamundi Hills, about 8 kms from Mysuru city.

Chamundi Hills is the venue for the inaugural function of the Dasara festivities. At the Hills, the panel members gathered details on usual place of installation of marquee, number of visitors and other details from Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju.

During the meeting with officials concerned at Mysore Palace, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director Subramanya brought to the notice of panel members about the arrangements being taken up for private darbar of Mysore royal family held at Amba Vilas, location where showering flower petals on golden howdah mounted on a elephant would be done, seating arrangements for public viewing and other details.

 

It was also brought to the panel members knowledge that this year’s jumbo savari, the finale of the Dasara festivities where howdah elephant carries 750-kgs of golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, will he held inside the Mysore Palace instead of the usual 6-km route from Mysore Palace to Bannimantapa, the culminating point of the jumbo savari.

Inside the Place, the jumbo savari will be close to 300 meters starting from Jayamarthanda Gate to Balarama Gate and reach Trineshwara Temple to return back. No entry for the public, stated the officials to the panel members.

 

The Panel members after they submit a report on the measures to be in place for the festivities’, the State Government would initiate measures for the Mysuru District Administration to follow.

