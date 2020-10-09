The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2020 Bhima-Koregaon case: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA chargesheets eight activists, including Navlakha, Babu

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said the charge-sheet was submitted before a designated court
File image of Dalit protesters burn a bike in Mumbai during a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: PTI)
 File image of Dalit protesters burn a bike in Mumbai during a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The NIA on Friday filed a charge-sheet against eight people, including social activist Gautam Navlakha, Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu and tribal leader Father Stan Swamy, for their alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, officials said.

NIA spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police in the agency Sonia Narang said the charge-sheet was submitted before a designated court here. The eight people were arrested during the course of the investigation.

 

The case relates to the violence on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several injured after clashes at the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon near Pune.

The others named in the charge-sheet are Goa Institute of Management professor Anand Teltumbde, and Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, activists of the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan group.

The NIA has also named Milind Teltumde as accused. He is absconding. NIA took over the case on on January 24 this year.

...
Tags: activists arrested in bhima-koregaon case, bhima-koregaon caste violence, india’s national investigation agency


