Ravan is losing stature every year in this Bhopal locality

Bhopal: Towering effigies of Ravan which are set on fire are the chief attraction of Dussehra festivities, but in this Bhopal locality, the height of the demon king is shrinking every year.

"We celebrate Dussehra to mark Lord Ram's victory over Ravan. So why should evil be taller than good? We have decided to bring down the height of the effigy by a foot every year," said Rajesh Vyas, president of Bittan Market Dussehra Utsav Samiti.

Last year, the height of the effigy was 58 feet, and it was reduced to 57 feet this year, he said.

