Nation Current Affairs 09 Oct 2019 PM Modi to meet Chin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to meet Chinese Prez Xi Jinping in Chennai on October 11-12

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 9, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 10:11 am IST
PM Modi and President Xi had their inaugural informal summit in China’s Wuhan on April 27-28 last year.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai on October 11-12 for second informal summit.

The government in a statement on Wednesday said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China, on April 27-28, 2018. The Chennai Informal Summit will provide them an opportunity to continue discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues and exchange views on deepening India-China partnership.”

 

PM Modi and President Xi had their inaugural informal summit in China’s Wuhan on April 27-28 last year.

More details are awaited.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Caparisoned elephant Balarama proceeded at the forefront as Nishaane elephant indicating the beginning of the procession, with his Mahout Thimma sitting on it carrying a flag with royal insignia-'the gandu berunda'. (Photo: ANI)

Famous 'dasara jumbo savari' procession celebrated with fun and frolic in Mysore

Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, District minister V Somanna and others participated. (Photo: PTI)

10-day long cultural extravaganza ends with grand ‘torch light parade’ in Mysuru

Burning of Ravan's effigy symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and evil should not stand tall, think the organisers of Dussehra event in Bittan Market here. (Photo: Representational)

Ravan is losing stature every year in this Bhopal locality

Nevertheless, the chief minister – flanked by senior political figures like assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and state Congress president and MLC Madan Mohan Jha – took to the dais erected for the festivities at the assigned hour and kicked off the ceremony by lighting lamps (Photo: PTI)

At Dussehra event in Patna, no BJP leader shares dais with CM Nitish Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ravan is losing stature every year in this Bhopal locality

Burning of Ravan's effigy symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and evil should not stand tall, think the organisers of Dussehra event in Bittan Market here. (Photo: Representational)

At Dussehra event in Patna, no BJP leader shares dais with CM Nitish Kumar

Nevertheless, the chief minister – flanked by senior political figures like assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and state Congress president and MLC Madan Mohan Jha – took to the dais erected for the festivities at the assigned hour and kicked off the ceremony by lighting lamps (Photo: PTI)

Pet dog goes missing after Zomato delivery man walks off with it in Pune

According to CCTV footage, Dottu was last seen playing and roaming inside the premises of her home cum-factory complex premises before he went missing. (Photo: ANI)

To enhance self-defence, not attack: Rajnath as India gets 1st Rafale jet

Earlier in the day, Rajnath held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and termed it as 'fruitful.' (Photo: ANI)

India slips 10 places to 68th on global competitiveness index

The WEF said the healthy life expectancy, where India has been ranked 109th out of total the 141 countries surveyed for the index, is one of the shortest outside Africa and significantly below the South Asian average. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham