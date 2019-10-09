PM Modi to meet Chinese Prez Xi Jinping in Chennai on October 11-12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai on October 11-12 for second informal summit.

The government in a statement on Wednesday said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China, on April 27-28, 2018. The Chennai Informal Summit will provide them an opportunity to continue discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues and exchange views on deepening India-China partnership.”

PM Modi and President Xi had their inaugural informal summit in China’s Wuhan on April 27-28 last year.

More details are awaited.

