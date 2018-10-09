Women politicos fight shy of #MeToo

While this is the subject of debate in many circles, the usually highly vocal political fraternity seems to have lost its voice.

Hyderabad: Overcoming trauma and embarrassment, working women across the media, Bollywood and stage comedy fraternity are sharing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment by calling out their tormentors on social media. While this is the subject of debate in many circles, the usually highly vocal political fraternity seems to have lost its voice.

No one from the mainstream political parties has come out in support of the #MeToo movement or has stood up for those who are speaking out.

When this correspondent spoke to some women politicians, they said male politicians brushing their hands over the backs, shoulders and thighs of women colleagues and calling them for late-night meetings at hotel suites, and making uninvited sexual advances was seen as “normal”. They said it is mostly women from non-powerful backgrounds who are exploited; those who have family clout are usually left alone.

“The eyes automatically drop to the chest, even while they discuss politics. Women in salwars with or without dupatta, or a saree, tall or short, fair or dark-skinned, stout or lean, are scanned like sex toys at the party office and political meetings,” said a young woman politician who obviously did not want to be named.

“A little show of skin is the talk of the men. Many senior leaders holding power, who pose as father figures, rub their hands on the backs or shoulders of young party women; they adjust their hairdo, and hold on to one’s hand after a formal handshake. Leaders ask women to sit on the same sofa during an informal political meet, then the knees magically touch and the arms go behind, like they own us. This goes on in the name of beta, beda or chelle (younger sister).”

“The other men present in the room are aware of the intentions but are part of the hypocrite club. Tags such as ‘keep’, ‘darling’, ‘second set up’ is voluntary attachedare bandied about and rumours spread like fire, even if the women are not involved, but this image of them lives forever,” the young politician added.

Renuka Choudhary, who was a minister in the Congress government, said, “Lustful looks, lewd and sexual comments passed against a woman’s body or a pat on the back, gives pleasure to the men. Tum mere beti saman ho and the hand conveniently slides down to the back and hips. Even in the legislative house I have seen men cracking jokes about women’s bodies. We (women) don’t come into politics or any given profession to entertain; we have the same strength and are on the same platform as men. They (men) fail to understand that we can equally empower the party.”

Politics is just another patriarchal fraternity, which is probably why women have such a low status in this country and why sexual harassment is not taken seriously. Should they be accused of predatory behaviour, it is the victim who is always doubted and belittled not the perpetrator. Besides, male politicians wield tremendous power and think they are invincible.

Unlike America and China where the #MeToo movement exposed the underbelly of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and in politics, this much needed movement doesn’t seem to have gathered steam in India mainly the authorities here don’t take it seriously. Geetha Reddy, a senior politician from Telangana, said that “most women brush it away because they don’t want to get maligned. The mindset of the man is such that they see women as secondary and it directly points to the upbringing of the person. Gender equality has to be taught. Despite all the progress India has made, it still remains a male dominated society and this is the biggest drawback.

Case studies

T. Rajaiah

Aphone recording purportedly in the voice of ex-deputy CM and TRS MLA Mr T. Rajaiah speaking to a woman went viral. In a 30-second audio Rajaiah said, “I know you well, you are a Konte Pori (naughty girl) who does Chilipi Chestalu.You are trying to avoid me.” To this, the woman laughed and denied avoiding him. It should be noted that he was stripped of the deputy CM post for reasons known to the party.

Abhishek Goud

Son of a TRS corporator in Hyderabad, Abhishek Goud, was arrested by the cyber crime cell of the Rachakonda police on Saturday, on charges of harassing women online and seeking ‘cybersex’. The son of Neerukonda Jagadeesh Goud-TRS politician, forced women to send their nude pictures, failing which he threatened to upload their morphed pictures on social media and porn websites.