Telangana Assembly elections: Congress to shortlist names from tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 9, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 12:36 am IST
AICC to finalise the candidates from a list of three names for each seat prepared by the TPCC.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Hyderabad: The AICC screening committee headed by Bhakta Charan Das will start selection of candidates for the TS Assembly elections from October 10.

Mr Das along with committee members Jothimani Sennimalai and Sharmistha Mukherjee will arrive in Hyderabad on October 10 and hold meetings for three days.

 

The TPCC election committee headed by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will prepare the list constituency-wise based on applications received from party leaders and survey reports. The TPCC election committee is selecting three candidates for each Assembly constituency based on their strength in the constituencies. By the time the AICC screening committee arrives in Hyderabad, the TPCC will have the list ready which it will submit to the screening committee.

After scrutinising the report submitted by the TPCC election committee, the screening committee will prepare a shortlist. The screening committee will select only one candidate where there are strong leaders like Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Jana Reddy, Mr Shabbir Ali and Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for example. After shortlisting the candidates, the AICC screening committee will submit its report to the party’s central leadership. After further scrutiny, the central leadership will announce the final list.

The AICC will decide whether to give one or two tickets in a family as requested by many leaders.  Sources said where there are two contestants from one family but representing different constituencies, they may not be treated as one family.

Some leaders like Mr Jana Reddy, Mr D.K. Aruna and Ms J. Geetha Reddy are among those seeking party tickets for themselves and also for their sons or daughters and they are likely to get one ticket per family.

Sitting MLAs in the dissolved Assembly and also those who have contested in the past like Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavathi, Mr Komati-reddy Venkata Reddy and Mr Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy may also not attract the one ticket per family rule. 

